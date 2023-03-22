Tiny House Warrior's appeal thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court judge

Photo: Kanahus Manuel/Twitter Kanahus Manuel will stand trial in Kamloops next month on a breach charge alleging she had contact with a security guard at a Trans Mountain worksite in Blue River, contrary to a release order.

A prominent member of a controversial First Nations protest group has had her appeal dismissed by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Kanahus Manuel, a 46-year-old leader of the Tiny House Warriors, appealed her 2021 conviction for theft.

Manuel stole a lock used to keep a Trans-Mountain gate secure. The incident took place on Sept. 30, 2019, in Blue River.

The case against Manuel was circumstantial, but she could be seen on video surveillance with a heavy item in her pocket. The trial judge ruled Manuel had the exclusive opportunity to steal the lock and convicted her.

Manuel appealed, arguing that the trial judge incorrectly applied the test for circumstantial evidence and that the verdict was “unreasonable.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori dismissed Manuel’s appeal on both counts.

“In my view, none of the aspects of the evidence establish any reasonable inference that is inconsistent with the appellant's guilt,” Hori said.

At sentencing, Manuel was granted a conditional discharge and placed on a year of probation. That means the conviction will not show on her criminal record assuming she completed the probationary period without incident.

Manuel was convicted alongside her sister, Nicole. The two have been politically active for decades, and both were arrested in 2001 after erecting a highway blockade near Sun Peaks, protesting the development of the mountain resort. The sisters were later convicted of intimidation charges and sentenced to serve short jail sentences.

The Manuel sisters have been prominent members of the Tiny House Warriors — a First Nations group opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project — and daughters of former Neskonlith Chief Arthur Manuel.

Kanahus Manuel will be back in court next month to stand trial on a breach charge. She was accused of violating a release order in 2021 by having contact with a Trans Mountain security guard in Blue River.

Her two-day trial on that charge is expected to get underway on April 17.

She was acquitted on unrelated mischief charges last year after an RCMP corporal pointed the finger at the wrong person in court.