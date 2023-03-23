Hallinan named as City of Kamloops' new corporate services director

Photo: City of Kamloops / Mary Putnam David Hallinan, the city's financial planning and procurement manager, will transition into the role of corporate services director for the City of Kamloops in April.

The City of Kamloops has named its new corporate services director, choosing to hire from within to fill the role.

David Hallinan, the city’s financial planning and procurement manager, will transition into the role of corporate services director on April 3.

The director position has been vacant since Kathy Humphrey left Kamloops in mid-January to take a new job with the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

“I am really proud to work and live in the City of Kamloops. I feel very fortunate to work for a first-class organization and with an incredible group of professionals who proudly care for our city each day,” Hallinan said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to working with the senior leadership team and city council.”

According to the city, Hallinan has more than 25 years of experience as a business professional, holding a designation as a chartered professional accountant.

Before working for the city, Hallinan worked at BCLC as its director of corporate services and facilities. He has been with the City of Kamloops since 2016.

After Humphrey left in January, Hallinan was appointed by council to hold the position of interim financial officer until a new corporate services director could be hired.

CAO David Trawin said Hallinan has shown “exceptional dedication” to the city, and is committed to transparency and accountability.

“We’re confident in his ability to lead this department and guide this city as part of the senior leadership team,” Trawin said.