Grass fire northwest of Merritt now under control, BCWS says

A grass fire that sparked Tuesday northwest of Merritt has been brought under control by firefighters, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Taylor Wallace, fire information officer for BCWS, said nine personnel responded to support Merritt firefighters after the fire started on Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace said the fire grew to 0.4 hectares, and was located about 10 kilometres northwest of the city.

She said at this time of year, snow is melting and dry conditions are returning, and it’s important for people to remain cautious of wildfire risks.

There is no information yet about the cause of the fire.