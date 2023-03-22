Police vehicle suffers significant damage in downtown crash

Photo: Kristen Holliday A tow truck driver loads an RCMP SUV onto a flatbed truck Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Columbia Street in downtown Kamloops.

An RCMP cruiser suffered significant damage Wednesday in a multi-vehicle collision downtown.

The SUV was being loaded onto a tow truck just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Columbia Street and 10th Avenue, which was littered with debris.

A Mountie at the scene said crews were working to get the debris cleared so traffic could get through.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the collision.