Kamloops  

Police vehicle suffers significant damage in downtown crash

RCMP cruiser in smash-up

An RCMP cruiser suffered significant damage Wednesday in a multi-vehicle collision downtown.

The SUV was being loaded onto a tow truck just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Columbia Street and 10th Avenue, which was littered with debris.

A Mountie at the scene said crews were working to get the debris cleared so traffic could get through.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the collision.

