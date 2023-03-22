No serious injuries reported after T-bone crash involving RCMP cruiser

Photo: Kristen Holliday A tow truck driver loads an RCMP SUV onto a flatbed truck Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Columbia Street in downtown Kamloops.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning following a T-bone collision on a busy street in downtown Kamloops between a marked RCMP cruiser and a pickup truck.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck ran a stop sign before the collision.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said a Chase RCMP officer was driving eastbound on Columbia Street at 10th Avenue when the crash took place.

“A southbound red older-model Ford F-150 pickup allegedly failed to stop at the traffic control device at the corner of Columbia Street and 10th Avenue and drove directly into the path of the police vehicle,” she said.

“The police officer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pickup near the passenger door and box, causing it to spin around and strike a parked car before coming to rest in the northbound lane.”

Shoihet said the 57-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital as a precaution. The Mountie driving the cruiser was not injured.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, impairment by alcohol has been ruled out,” Shoihet said.

Anyone with information about the collision can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:15 a.m.

An RCMP cruiser suffered significant damage Wednesday in a multi-vehicle collision downtown.

The SUV was being loaded onto a tow truck just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Columbia Street and 10th Avenue, which was littered with debris.

A Mountie at the scene said crews were working to get the debris cleared so traffic could get through.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the collision.