BCWS, Simpcw planning 22-hectare prescribed burn near Barriere

Photo: Contributed

The BC Wildfire Service and Simpcw First Nations are planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Chu Chua, north of Barriere, advising area residents they may see smoke and flames next week.

In a news release, BCWS said the purpose of the 22-hectare burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire for the Chu Chua community.

According to the agency, the burn could begin on Monday, but the exact timing will be dependent on weather and other conditions.

“Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” BCWS said in a statement.

“Simpcw First Nations and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully monitor and control the fire at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible to the surrounding community, Barriere and Highway 5.”