Mounties appeal for additional tips in case of missing Kamloops woman

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for information about this vehicle as they investigate the case of a missing Kamloops woman.

Police are looking for more information about a Kamloops woman who has been missing for a week.

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, was last seen on March 13 near her home in Westsyde.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said it is “highly unusual” for Donovan to be out of contact for so long.

“Today, we are releasing a photo of Jo-Anne’s vehicle in an effort to timeline its movements leading up to and including Monday, March 13,” she said.

The vehicle is a grey 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan with B.C. plate MK8 77W.

Anyone with information about Donovan’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.