Federal Indigenous minister expected Thursday for Tk'emlups funding announcement

Photo: The Canadian Press Tk'emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir sat next to Justin Trudeau on Oct. 18, 2021, as the two took questions from reporters on the Kamloopa Powwow Grounds.

Canada’s minister of Indigenous services is expected to be on hand Thursday for a health care-related funding announcement on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

According to a media advisory Tuesday from the federal government, Minister Patty Hajdu will join Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Colleen Erickson, chair of the board of directors for the First Nations Health Authority, for the announcement.

Castanet Kamloops has asked for information about the announcement.

Last month, Casimir told Castanet talks were ongoing for a number of proposals — including an elders’ lodge and a healing centre, as well as a museum.

During a visit to Tk’emlups in 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to work alongside the band on community projects like the healing centre and elders’ lodge. Last May, Trudeau and Casimir said discussions on those facilities were ongoing.

The announcement is slated to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Moccasin Square Gardens on Chief Alex Thomas Way.