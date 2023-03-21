Demo work slated to begin soon on North Kamloops landmark

Photo: Castanet

Work to tear down a Tranquille Road landmark purchased by the city in 2021 is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Northbridge Hotel building — formerly known as the Village Hotel — will be demolished to make way for an eventual new development.

The City of Kamloops purchased the building in 2021 and announced plans to eventually sell it for redevelopment. An adjacent parcel of land on Campbell Avenue, which was also purchased by the city, will soon become home to a new BC Housing development.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said demolition work will begin later this month when fences go up around the former hotel.

“It is extremely important that no one other than the professional abatement and demolition contractors enter the building or site during abatement and demolition,” Matt Kachel, the city’s capital projects manager, said in the news release.

“We know this building contains hazardous materials such as asbestos. While this work poses no health risk to anyone outside the building, property precautions need to be taken inside. The contractor will erect fences to define their work zone and it’s important that people respect that boundary.”

When the demolition phase of the project begins, traffic along Tranquille Road is expected to be impacted.

The Northbridge building was home to The Duchess, which was the last strip club in operation in the city.

The city paid $7.1-million for the properties in 2021. At the time, then-mayor Ken Christian called the deal a “bold step” in support of the city’s strategic plan for the North Shore.