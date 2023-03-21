Kamloops councillors holding special meeting Tuesday amid controversy

Photo: Kristen Holliday Coun. Kelly Hall chairs a special meeting Tuesday at Kamloops city council chambers.

Kamloops city councillors are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss terms of reference for committees following a unilateral move last week by the mayor that saw a number of councillors stripped of chair positions and others removed altogether.

Last Thursday, a document was sent to reporters showing Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson made radical changes to the city’s standing committee appointments.

He removed some councillors from chair positions and appointed citizens — including some of his friends and supporters. Two people appointed made financial contributions to the mayor’s campaign last fall, according to Elections BC data.

The move by Hamer-Jackson prompted an unusual news conference at city hall last Friday at which Coun. Katie Neustaeter read a prepared statement on behalf of the entire council accusing the mayor of lying about his motivation for making the changes.

The statement also accused the mayor of “belittling” and “chaotic” behaviour at city hall.

Hamer-Jackson has defended his choice of appointees, pointing to the accomplishments of individuals like Bud Smith, Sonny Leonard, Jim Budnaryk and Deb Newby.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the meeting. This story will be updated.