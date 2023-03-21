Council votes to suspend committees after mayor appoints friends, supporters

Photo: Kristen Holliday Coun. Kelly Hall chairs a special meeting Tuesday at Kamloops city council chambers.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Kamloops councillors have voted to suspend the activities of the city’s standing committees pending a review of their structures and rules after the mayor last week made radical changes without consulting council.

On Thursday, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson shared a document with council naming new standing committee rosters, including a number of citizen appointees. Castanet Kamloops obtained a copy of the document and reported on its contents.

Hamer-Jackson defended the moves and said he decided to make the changes because councillors were overworked.

The following day, the city’s eight councillors called a news conference at which Coun. Katie Neustaeter, speaking on behalf of the group, read aloud a statement alleging the mayor was lying about his reasoning for the changes and accusing him of “belittling” and “chaotic" behaviour.

Council called a special meeting for Tuesday. Hamer-Jackson initially said he would not attend but was present via Zoom.

At the meeting, council voted to hit pause on all standing committees while a three-person committee of councillors reviews the terms of reference for the committees — the rules about how they operate.

Two councillors — Steven Karpuk and Bill Sarai — had heated exchanges with Hamer-Jackson during the meeting.

Karpuk repeatedly asked the mayor why he made the changes and Hamer-Jackson repeatedly pointed to his authority to do so and the qualifications of the people he appointed.

Sarai then accused the mayor of failing to work with council.

“You are getting advice and you’re getting direction from people that weren’t elected, but you aren’t getting any advice or direction from the eight people who were elected alongside you,” he said.

During the meeting, Hamer-Jackson said the document he shared with council last week was not “a done deal,” rather a suggestion or a starting point.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly then read aloud the entirety of the email accompanying the document: “Good morning, the mayor has made revisions to the standing committees. Please see attached. Thank you.”

“That, to me and I think everybody around this table, was not received as a proposal,” he said.

“This was a unilateral decision that was made by the mayor, and that’s how it was received. This was not open to discussion. This was a decision by the mayor.”

O’Reilly described the terms of reference currently in place surrounding the city’s standing committees as “weak.” Councillors indicated they were concerned about the fact rules surrounding code-of-conduct and confidentiality will not apply to citizen appointees.

A number of the citizens appointed by Hamer-Jackson were his friends and supporters. During Tuesday's meeting, Hamer-Jackson seemed receptive when asked by Neustaeter whether he would be open to establishing an "unbiased" process for making citizen appointments.

