Kamloops Blazers will wear rainbow jerseys Wednesday for Pride Night

Photo: Twitter / Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers' Pride Night is coming up on Wednesday.

The Kamloops Blazers are celebrating Pride Night this week.

The team will be wearing special jerseys featuring the colours of the progress flag, which is similar to the rainbow pride flag but with added chevron stripes in other colours representing marginalized communities.

The jerseys will be donned during Wednesday’s game at Sandman Centre, as the second-place Blazers take on the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds in a clash of WHL heavyweights.

Jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Interior Community Services Safe Spaces program.