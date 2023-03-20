Barb's Used Book and Music Sale to return for 25th anniversary this spring

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Barb's Used Book and Music Sale will return on April 15.

Kamloops Symphony is announcing the return of its “perennially popular” fundraiser, Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale, for its 25th anniversary.

In a statement, KSO said the semi-annual book sale will be open for longer than normal this spring, running out of a storefront at 444 Seymour St. from Saturday, April 15 until Saturday, May 6.

“Large quantities of gently used books, sheet music, vinyl records, DVD’s and CDs are generously donated every year, and with most items available for only $2 this is a very affordable opportunity to stock up on some summer reading,” the statement said.

“With new items coming out onto the sales floor daily, shoppers are encouraged to visit the site multiple times as you never know what great find awaits you next.”

All money from Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale goes to support KSO’s operating expenses, including concert productions to educational programs.

KSO said donations of books will be accepted at the Seymour Street location from Monday, April 10 until Wednesday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donors are asked to come to the front doors, and are reminded that on-site volunteers aren’t able to give physical help with donations. The sale won’t accept dirty or tattered books, magazines, encyclopedias or textbooks, VHS or cassette tapes.

According to sale organizers, there will be an early access event on the morning of Saturday, April 15.

“Ticket holders will have the opportunity to skip the line on opening day and enter the sale at 9 a.m., one hour ahead of the official public opening,” said the statement from KSO.

Only 50 tickets are available for the event, and are going at $25 each. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling the KSO office at 250-372-5000.

More information about Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale, including its hours of operation, can be found on the KSO website.