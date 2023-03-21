Time served for man who stole $1,000 coffee maker in 'brazen' theft

Photo: RCMP Joseph Andrews

A Kamloops man who stole a $1,000 espresso machine from a downtown store in a “brazen” theft has been sentenced to three days time served.

Joseph Andrews, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of theft under $5,000.

Court heard the machine was stolen on Feb. 8, 2022.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Andrews walked into London Drugs and stole the machine, which was worth more than $1,000 plus tax. Goulet said Andrews ran away with the pricey item, “yelling and screaming” that someone was after him.

He ran to a nearby restaurant and then to the TNRD building before he was arrested.

“It is something that’s fairly high value and it’s a rather brazen theft,” Goulet said.

“In light of that, the Crown submits that some jail time is appropriate — but a very short amount.”

Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said Andrews had a difficult upbringing and is addicted to drugs. He called the theft an act of “desperation.”

“He felt very remorseful,” he said. “He doesn’t consider himself someone who steals.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a sentence of three days time served, to be followed by one year of probation with terms requiring Andrews to stay away from London Drugs and take counselling related to addictions and mental health.

“You’re that demographic we see with all the overdose deaths, and it’s just exploding,” she said.

“You need to get a handle on that so you don’t become one of those statistics.”