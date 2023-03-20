Woman charged with assault, forcible confinement after Merritt arrest

Photo: Castanet

A woman was arrested and charged with assault and forcible confinement after police executed a search warrant in Merritt on the weekend.

In a news release, Merritt RCMP said Mounties were alerted to an alleged assault and forcible confinement on Friday, March 17.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant in the 1900-block of Morrissey Street in Merritt, detaining several people and arresting a female suspect.

Kristal Lynn Poirier was charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

According to police, Poirier is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.