Kamloops social worker receives recognition for decades of 'exemplary service'

Photo: BC Association of Social Workers Nadine Ryan, a Kamloops social worker and director of operations for the Ministry of Children and Family Development in Kamloops, is being awarded for her service to the community.

A Kamloops social worker is being recognized for her decades of service to the community.

Nadine Ryan will be receiving the 2023 Heart of the Grasslands Award at a ceremony held over Zoom at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, during B.C. Social Work Week.

In a news release, the BC Association of Social Workers said Ryan currently serves as the director of operations for the Ministry of Children and Family Development in Kamloops.

BCASW said Ryan has distinguished herself through "exemplary service to others."

“Nadine has been employed by the ministry for more than 25 years and has made significant contributions to the welfare of children and youth in previous roles as manager, team leader and child protection social worker,” the statement said.

“Nadine was instrumental in the development of practice and policy in the areas of youth agreements, domestic violence and permanency planning. Nadine has a passion for developing teams and mentoring others.”

Mitzi Dean, minister of children and family development, will be presenting Ryan with her award.

A Prince George social worker, Heather Lamb, will also receive an award for her work to fight for a more accessible society for people of disabilities.