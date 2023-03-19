Chamber Musicians of Kamloops to feature Slide Rule Trombone Quartet concert in late May

Photo: Chamber Musicians of Kamloops. Slide Rule Trombone Quartet. L-R: Wade Dorsey, Gordon Waters, Bob Rogers, and Angus Armstrong.

The Chamber Musicians of Kamloops will be hosting a trombone quartet for its next performance in May.

The performance will feature Kamloops' Slide Rule Trombone Quartet with musicians Angus Armstrong, Wade Dorsey, Bob Rogers and Gordon Waters and will include both familiar and new repertoire.

The concert will be performed on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kamloops United Church at 423 St. Paul St..

Viewers can watch the performance either from the venue or from an online livestream.

In-person tickets are $25, $20 for CMK members, and $15 for students.

Livestream tickets are $15, and $10 for students and CMK members.

More information on the concert is available on the CMK website.