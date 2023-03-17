Pizza Now bringing back YKA Pizza Week fundraiser, supporting the Mustard Seed

Photo: Contributed

Pizza Now, in partnership with The Mustard Seed Kamloops, is once again launching a spring break fundraiser in support of the non-profit’s programs.

Between March 20 and March 31, for every $35 spent on food at Pizza Now, $5 will go directly to the Mustard Seed.

In a news release, Rocky Hunter, owner of the Sahali restaurant, said he has a “soft spot” in his heart for those who are less fortunate in the community.

“I enjoy finding ways to give back to the community,” Hunter said.

“Kamloops has been awesome to me over my many years in business and has provided me with the opportunity to give back to those that need help.”

Hunter said this is the third year the YKA Pizza Week fundraiser will be running over two weeks of spring break.

Katie Hutchins, manager of administration for the Mustard Seed Kamloops, said the agency is thankful to be YKA Pizza Week’s beneficiary.

“Rocky has never hesitated to step up and do more than his share when it comes to donating to The Mustard Seed Kamloops,” Hutchins said in a statement.

“The funds donated remain here in Kamloops and go a long way in supporting the services and programs that aid our vulnerable community.”

Pizza Now will also be offering all teachers one free 12-inch pepperoni pizza during YKA Pizza Week with proof of a teaching certificate, in order to thank the school district’s teachers.