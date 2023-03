Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP is asking the public for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

According to Mounties, Jo-Anne Donovan was last seen at her home on Monday, March 13.

She is described as standing five-foot-six and weighing 190 pounds, with light brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.