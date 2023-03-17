Councillors to respond to mayor's radical changes to committees

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Councillors are expected to respond Friday following Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's radical and unilateral restructuring of the city's standing committee appointments.

On Thursday, a document obtained by Castanet Kamloops showed significant changes to the committees. Hamer-Jackson chose to remove several councillors from chair positions, including Coun. Kelly Hall, who raised pointed concern with a motion brought forward by the mayor in a recent council meeting.

Hamer-Jackson added citizens to each committee — some of whom are Hamer-Jackson’s friends and election campaign supporters. Two failed election candidates have also been appointed to committees, one of whom has been given chair responsibilities.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops on Thursday night, Hamer-Jackson denied he appointed the new committee members because they are his friends, pointing to the work accomplishments of individuals like Bud Smith, Sonny Leonard, Jim Budnaryk and Deb Newby.

He said he didn’t run his selections by councillors before releasing the document on Thursday afternoon.

David Trawin, City of Kamloops CAO, said it's not unprecedented to have members of the public sit on committees but, in the past, citizens have been selected through a formal process involving council as a whole reviewing resumes and vetting candidates.

Trawin said the mayor has the authority to set membership of the committees, and the city’s current terms of reference say the mayor has the responsibility to select a chair. Council can, however, choose to change those terms of reference.

Trawin said council members can also choose to not accept their committee appointments.

“If council was opposed to this type of thing, in theory they could say they don’t want to agree with this type of committee format and they’re not going to sit on the committee,” Trawin said.

“Therefore there would be no committee since the majority of the persons have to be councillors.”

It’s not yet known how councillors will choose to respond to the mayor’s decision.

Castanet Kamloops will have reporters at city hall when the announcement is made. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.