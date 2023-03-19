Progressive Planet, Lafarge sign MOU to develop cement with lower carbon footprint

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops-based manufacturing company Progressive Planet and Lafarge Canada have agreed to work together on an initiative they say is expected to decrease the carbon footprint of cement.

According to a news release from Progressive Planet, a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two companies on March 13.

"Lafarge is at the forefront of green building solutions, and the potential addition of PozGlass to reduce the global warming potential of cement is very promising," said Brad Kohl, President and CEO of Lafarge Western Canada, in a statement.

Progressive Planet announced on March 9 that it would be building a pilot plant to produce PozGlass, a company innovation made up of 100 per cent recycled consumer glass and designed to replace many of the carbon-intensive ingredients used in cement.

Under the new MOU, Lafarge will purchase the PozGlass produced by the plant, which is expected to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024.

Lafarge will be Progressive Planet’s exclusive cement industry partner in testing and implementing PozGlass into cement products.

"We are excited to provide technical guidance and support to Progressive Planet as they move through design, construction and operation of their pilot plant to show PozGlass can meet industry performance expectations and be produced at industrial scale," Kohl said.

Progressive Planet said it has hired Brightspot Climate Inc., a leading Canadian greenhouse gas emissions consulting firm, to measure the carbon footprint of PozGlass using data gathered from the pilot plant.

"We are delighted Lafarge, our partner of choice and a global leader in sustainable construction, will be working with us to help prove the effectiveness of PozGlass," said Steve Harpur, Progressive Planet CEO.

"Our strategy is focused on product development and licensing of our solutions, and there is no better partner to work with than Lafarge to take this to commercial markets and help the world fight climate change and get to a Net Zero future."