Comedian Andrew Grose to perform in Salmon Arm

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Comedian Andrew Grose will be performing for one night in Salmon Arm.

Train Wreck Comedy is returning to the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm, with comedian Andrew Grose set to perform.

“The Salmar Classic is one of the best theatres in the province for live comedy. It’s super intimate, and the energy in that room is second to none,” said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon in a statement.

“Andrew Grose is a great fit for this awesome venue and anyone who considers themselves a fan of live comedy needs to see him live!”

Grose, who has appeared on Montreal’s Just for Laughs and performed at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show, will be in Salmon Arm for one show only.

The performance will be on Thursday, March 30.

More details and tickets to the event can be found here.