Fortune Drive traffic shifted to two east lanes as utility work begins

Photo: City of Kamloops

Traffic along a section of Fortune Drive will go down to one lane in each direction for the next couple of months as crews begin utility work along the street.

According to the City of Kamloops, traffic along Fortune between Oak Road and Wood Street will be moved to the east side lanes, with one lane flowing in each direction.

“This traffic configuration will be in place to accommodate the sanitary replacement work on the west side of Fortune Drive,” said a statement from the city.

The city said the lane closures, along with some temporary road closures, take effect on Thursday and will continue until about the end of May.

Temporary road closures include Aspen Street at Fortune Drive, which will be closed to all traffic, and there will be no left turns permitted from Wood Street onto Fortune.

Walnut Avenue, Evans Avenue, and Birch Avenue are also temporarily closed at Fortune Drive, with a detour route available via Schubert Drive.

According to the city, the west sidewalk along Fortune will be closed for the duration of the sanitary replacement work, while the east sidewalk will remain open.

The city said transit routes will be maintained, but bus passengers should expect some delays.

Southbound transit stops on Fortune Drive between Oak Road and Wood Street will be relocated to outside the construction zone, while the northbound transit stop at Wood Street will remain open.

Earlier in March, the city said contractors will install 300 m of sanitary sewer pipe, and will repair sidewalks, repave and mill existing asphalt and mark new pavement as part of the project. The project is expected to be complete by the end of June.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.