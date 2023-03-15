Kamloops police look to identify suspect in downtown Kamloops robbery

Photo: RCMP Do you recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP are looking for a suspect in a downtown robbery which happened on March 6.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help to identify a suspect who robbed a downtown store last week.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to a store on the 400-block of Victoria Street at 9:20 p.m. on March 6.

Evelyn said the suspect had entered the store from Fourth Avenue, demanded cash and threatened the store clerk.

“No firearm was presented but the suspect indicated he had one," Evelyn said.

“Although no one was hurt, the emotional impact a crime like this can have on a victim is significant.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s, wearing a dark blue hoodie with an American flag on the front and a brimmed hat.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.