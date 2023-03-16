Shift in requirements means no government funds for CAP Team this summer

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association has learned its Customer Care and Patrol team won’t be receiving key government funding to hire summer staff, in what the executive director says is an “out of the blue” and disheartening decision.

The red-shirted CAP team patrols downtown Kamloops — and last summer, the North Shore — keeping in contact with businesses, providing information to tourists, helping with events and picking up discarded sharps.

There are four full-time CAP team members, but the KCBIA looks to hire students to bolster the number of workers during the busy summer season.

Howie Reimer, executive director of the KCBIA, told city council on Tuesday the program, which had hired up to six students each summer, won’t be receiving wage subsidies through the Canada Summer Jobs program in 2023.

“Our CAP team will receive no federal funding this year, effectively ending our summer program,” Reimer said.

“We're extremely disheartened to withdraw our application due to the costs and parameters that no longer align with our non-profit model nor our programming. We have requested reconsideration of the requirements that would again allow the KCBIA and like organizations to participate in the Canada Summer Jobs Program.”

Jake Andrykew, CAP team supervisor, told Castanet Kamloops the federal government has provided funding for the program since 2015. The government has covered 100 per cent of minimum wage for summer workers as well as additional costs like employment insurance and Canada pension plan contributions.

He noted CAP team workers make a starting wage of $18 per hour — above minimum wage — so KCBIA has paid for the balance.

Andrykew said the KCBIA has received this subsidy due to its non-profit designation for the past eight years, but this year, the federal government said the BIA wasn’t eligible for the same kind of funding.

"Given the vast majority of the organization's funding comes from the tax levy through the city, they deem this a public organization for the purposes of the program,” Andrykew said.

Under the summer jobs program, a public entity only receives government funding for 50 per cent of worker wages and no additional costs are covered.

“Under such short notice, and considering it was also after our budget for the year had been solidified, we couldn't make adjustments to accommodate for the change in anticipated funding. So that's why we withdrew.”

He said there’s potential the KCBIA could apply for partial funding in future years, but noted the federal government has set a funding precedent for years.

“To suddenly turn it on us was shocking, basically,” he said.

Reimer said the government has claimed the rules haven't changed, "it's just that they hadn't really adhered to them as well as they should have."

Andrykew said this year, the KCBIA had applied for about $31,550 to pay for four summer workers over a 12-week period. The four temporary hires would have doubled the number of CAP team workers, bolstering their ranks for the summer months.

“It would allow us to have more reach throughout the downtown community,” he said.

In his presentation to council, Andrykew noted in 2022, the team picked up 767 needles, walked 2,357 kilometres, helped 273 tourists and made contact with 399 members.

Reimer said he hopes the federal government will reconsider the KCBIA’s status.

“We’d like to see them re-designate us for whatever status it is for us to reinstate the program and hire those students, give them these opportunities,” Reimer said.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo has written a letter of support for the KCBIA in regards to reinstating its funding.

On Tuesday, council voted in favour of a motion put forward by Coun. Katie Neustaeter, which directed council to send its own letter of support “to appeal the federal government’s decision not to fund the KCBIA’s grant application for the program for 2023.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the federal government’s sudden decision was “a pretty big blow.”

He suggested Reimer and the KCBIA look into corporate sponsorships for the program, an option Reimer said he would explore.

“It's easy to sit here and talk numbers right now, but the impact truly will not be felt until June, when those CAP patrol members are not on the street,” O’Reilly said.

“This is going to have a significant impact to the core business areas through downtown, and bleeding on to the North Shore as well.”