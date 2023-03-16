Day parole for Kamloops voyeur who hid 'spy cam' to catch teen naked

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man sentenced to more than two years in prison after hiding “spy cameras” in his bathroom to catch his roommate’s teenaged daughter naked has been granted day parole.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim, was sentenced last year to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of voyeurism, making child pornography and breach.

The man moved in with a friend and her children in 2019. The friend became suspicious of the man the following year and went through his phone on April 18, 2020.

On the device, she found nude recordings of her 15-year-old daughter. She then searched the bathroom the teen used and found a camera hidden inside a shaving bag.

The woman called police and the man was arrested later the same day. When interviewed by Mounties, he blamed the teen for “flaunting” herself in front of him.

During a hearing earlier this month with the Parole Board of Canada, the man accepted responsibility for his offences. He has been well-behaved in prison and undergone sex offender programming.

He was granted day parole and ordered to reside in a half-way house in an unnamed community.

The man’s parole status will be reviewed in six months.