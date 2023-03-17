Prosecutors considering charges in alleged Clearwater puppy mill

Prosecutors are now deciding whether charges will be laid in connection with a North Thompson animal-cruelty investigation in which malnourished puppies were described as “walking skeletons.”
BC SPCA officials were tipped off on Dec. 27 about dogs living on a property in Clearwater. BC SPCA investigators visited the property a number of times in January, seizing six adult dogs and seven puppies.
Two additional adult dogs were voluntarily surrendered. One of them was euthanized two weeks later.
In January, a BC SPCA spokeswoman described the sickly dogs as “walking skeletons” and said investigators found evidence that some of them had eaten a blanket out of desperate hunger.
According to the BC SPCA, the animals were being kept outside all day in sub-zero temperatures with no shelter.
The BC SPCA’s investigators forwarded charge recommendations to prosecutors, which are currently under review.