'Senseless, inhumane': Wild horses found shot dead in B.C. were scattered over vast area

More details are being released as police search for a motive and suspect in the fatal shooting of 17 wild horses west of Kamloops.

In an interview, RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said a group of people were off-roading in side-by-sides near Walhachin when they made the gruesome and disturbing discovery.

"It’s just a really senseless kind of incident that has happened here and there is no need for it. It’s very inhumane,” said Grandy.

A veterinarian, police and the RCMP’s forensic identification section were called to the scene on Sunday. It's believed the animals were killed earlier.

“It potentially occurred within the last two to three weeks,” says Grandy.

“Not only were the horses found shot dead, but they also were not grouped together and were spread out over a vast area. It did not occur in one day, it appears the animals have been there for some time,” he continued.

Police are hoping people who have trail cams might have captured what occurred.

"The area where this was done was quite up high off the road; there is nothing around this area. It’s quite a remote area and it is not easily accessible," he says.

Feral horses are known to call the area of Walhachin home and travel in a large group.

"Although they are feral horses, nobody owns them, they do travel the range on their own. There’s quite a large group: we estimate about between 100 and 150 that travel over that area.”

The people who first spotted the dead horses called the local Skeetchestn Indian Band, who then called the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP.

Grandy said the herd of wild horses is “of cultural significance” to the Skeetchestn.

Glacier Media reached out to the Skeetchestn Indian Band to discuss the cultural significance of the horses, but was told staff could not comment.

"Unfortunately, we have no comment,” said Vivian Simon, director of operations at Skeetchestn Indian Band.

Glacier Media also tried to contact Chief Darrel Draney, but did not receive a response.

Police are hoping someone in the public has heard something or saw what happened so they can identify a suspect. Police are not releasing images of the dead horses, saying the photos are part of the investigation.

"Although they don’t belong to anyone, it is quite inhumane how this situation unfolded and therefore we want to make sure we are able to locate and deal with the people responsible for it,” says Grandy.

Grandy adds there have been issues with feral horses across the province.

“A lot of different areas throughout the province have feral horse issues and people (who) feel that they encroach on their private property or affect their grazing areas, might have an issue with them. This is not the way to deal with it."

But when asked why someone would do this, he says it’s not clear.

"I am at a loss for that. I really… don’t understand,” he says. “It’s very disturbing.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact police at 250-299-7462.

Punishment for animal cruelty

BC SPCA has learned of the shootings and confirms the RCMP are the ones investigating.

"This RCMP case is very disturbing and heartbreaking,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations.

Under Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code, injuring or endangering other animals is an indictable offence.

"Individuals are liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years,” says Drever.

If convicted of a summary charge, individuals are liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months or both.