Kamloops RCMP look for clues after two early-morning robberies

Kamloops police are looking for witnesses after a pair of early-morning robberies on the south side of the city seemed to involve the same suspect.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the first robbery was reported at 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on the 900-block of Columbia Street.

Evelyn said a man entered the business and demanded cash before heading northbound on foot.

At 5:30 a.m., a store on the 1500-block of Summit Drive was held up by a man matching the same description. He took cash from the business.

Evelyn said officers are continuing to investigate these robberies.

“If anyone saw, heard or captured video of anything that may be related, please contact police as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, standing six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

The man was wearing blue pants, a black sweater with New Balance written across the front, black running shoes and a black mask.

The suspect is believed to be associated with a small black car that was seen heading northbound on Summit Drive after the second robbery.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.