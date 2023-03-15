Police search for alleged burglar wanted on outstanding warrant

Photo: RCMP Darcy L'Hirondelle

Kamloops Mounties say they are looking for a man wanted on warrants relating to alleged burglary and property offences.

Darcy L’Hirondelle, who also goes by “Kris,” has been wanted since last month.

Police said the 34-year-old’s warrant related to allegations of break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of bail.

L’Hirondelle is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 241 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.