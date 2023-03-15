Suspect sought in connection with 'blunt-force' attack aboard city bus

Photo: RCMP According to police, this man is a suspect in a Feb. 10 attack on a city bus, during which a man in his 60s was assaulted with 'blunt-force objects."

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them identify a suspect in a serious assault last month on board a city transit bus.

According to police, officers were called to a stopped bus at Tranquille Road and Poplar Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 for a report of an assault with a weapon.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said two men in their 20s attacked a man in his 60s using “blunt-force objects” as weapons.

“One of the men was quickly identified but the second one remains unknown at this time,” she said in a news release.

“Police are releasing an image of the unidentified man in hopes that someone will recognize him and contact the detachment, or that he’ll do the right thing and come forth to help further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a dark, thick moustache. He was wearing a white camouflage hoodie and a black Chicago White Sox baseball hat with a white cross-body fanny pack with green zipper flies.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident on the bus can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.