Staff shortages, growing demand puts pressure on city aquatics programming

Lifeguard shortages and a high demand for aquatics programming has made securing a spot in City of Kamloops swimming lessons as tough as landing Taylor Swift concert tickets, according to a city supervisor.

Andrew Smeaton, the city’s aquatics supervisor, appeared before council on Tuesday to provide an update on the city’s aquatics division.

“Today was registration. I'm sure you're hearing registration is very, very competitive for swimming lessons," he said.

"It's almost as much as a Taylor Swift concert if you're trying to get in."

According to Smeaton, all spots in some high-demand swimming lessons were snapped up in a matter of seconds.

He said before the pandemic, the city was able to offer roughly 1,500 swimming lesson spaces per quarter, with just over 300 people sitting on a waitlist.

However, due to lifeguard staffing shortages, the city could only offer about 1,000 spots in the first quarter of 2023.

"Our waitlist unmet demand was for 1,400 spots,” Smeaton said.

“Less than half of the people that wanted to get into swimming lessons were able to.”

A staff report prepared for the city indicated there has been a 453 per cent increase in the number of people on swimming lesson waitlists.

Smeaton said the heightened demand for lessons can be traced back to pool closures and programming restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a growing city population.

However, Smeaton said the city is largely constrained in its capacity to offer more swimming lessons due to a lifeguard staffing shortage, which is impacting communities nationwide.

The aquatics supervisor said a record number of people left the industry after COVID-19 shuttered pools for nearly a year. During this time, the ability to train staff replacements was also limited.

Smeaton said in fall 2022, the number of lifeguards at Kamloops facilities reached a historic low, but a dedicated effort to attracting, training and hiring new staff is paying off.

He said the aquatics team has been recently recognized with several awards for teaching the highest number of national lifeguard programs, lifesaving instructor programs and bronze lifesaving programs for a municipality with a population less than 100,000.

Smeaton said a training and program development coordinator recently recruited by the city is also looking at reaching older demographics to fill lifeguarding positions.

"They're super passionate about reaching those demographics, so say offering life saving and lifeguarding courses or re-certs for those skills for people that are 25 and up, and also to provide additional programming to help them be able to meet the requirements of those training courses,” Smeaton said.

He said there have been eleven lifeguards hired in about the last month.

“Right now, our capacity to offer more swimming lessons is staff related — that would be our biggest constraint. But our hiring is trending in the right direction,” Smeaton said.

“So I expect that to be addressed sooner rather than later, and the conversation to switch to facilities.”

He said the city doesn’t have enough aquatics space to meet the demand they are seeing.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked Smeaton if he sees the need for another community pool.

"I can see a need for another aquatic facility in the community, that's recognized in the master plan,” Smeaton replied, referencing the city’s recreation master plan, adopted in 2019.

"That is prior to the pandemic. It was already looking at the challenges we were experiencing then. ... I can see that's something that we'll need to consider on the horizon."