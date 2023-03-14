Dallas package thief caught red-handed, police say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say they expect charges to be laid after an alleged porch pirate was caught red-handed last week near the BC Wildlife Park.

According to police, officers received a report of a suspect in a white Ford F350 driving around the Bostock Place area and stealing packages from porches, along with other items.

“With the assistance of community members, officers were able to locate the truck near the wildlife park, arrest a suspect, recover and return the stolen packages to their intended recipients,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the woman was later released with a court date and conditions.

“Charge recommendations are anticipated following the investigation’s conclusion and subsequent assessment process,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.