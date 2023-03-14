Police search for motive, evidence after 17 horses shot dead west of Kamloops

Photo: pixabay

Police are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot dead on Crown land west of Kamloops.

According to Mounties, the animals were killed north of Walhachin and the incident was reported to police on Friday.

“Investigators were led to the specific location, where it was confirmed 17 horses had recently been shot,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“They appeared to be from a herd of feral horses which frequent this area.”

Grandy said Mounties conducted a forensic examination of the scene alongside a veterinarian and an RCMP livestock investigator.

“The motive behind this disheartening act cannot be confirmed at this point,” he said. “However, investigators will continue to collect and examine everything available.”

Grandy said the herd of wild horses “are of cultural significance” to the Skeetchestn band.

Anyone with information can contact police at 250-299-7462.