Mounties looking for witnesses after six vehicles damaged downtown

Photo: Castanet

Police are looking for witnesses after six vehicles parked in the Sagebrush neighbourhood were found damaged on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties received several reports of broken vehicle windows between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Evelyn said the damaged vehicles were located on the 600-block of Columbia Street and between the 600 and 800 blocks of Dominion Street.

“We are asking residents in the area to please review their surveillance footage to determine if they captured any vehicles being damaged or any other suspicious incidents that could be related to these investigations,” Evelyn said.

According to police, in one instance, video surveillance showed a person on a bike approach a vehicle and smash its window at about 2 a.m.

Evelyn said no items were reported stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone with video surveillance or who witnessed these incidents is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.