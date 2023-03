Photo: Castanet

If you see smoke in the Barnhartvale area on Tuesday, there’s a good chance it’s firefighters conducting controlled burns ahead of wildfire season.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said crews plan to conduct wildfire fuel reduction burns Tuesday in Barnhartvale.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, prescribed burning is a fuel-management tool that helps “reduce the intensity of naturally occurring wildfires while returning an integral process to the ecosystem.”