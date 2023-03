Photo: City of Kamloops

Spring is in the air and street sweepers will soon be on Kamloops streets.

The City of Kamloops on Tuesday said street sweepers are about to take to local roadways to clean up the mess left behind by winter.

In a post on social media, the city asked residents to move vehicles off roadways and to avoid creating piles when sweeping personal property.

The city has an interactive map on its website showing which streets are slated to be swept soon.