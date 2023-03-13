Basketball 4 All Academy celebrates one year of growth

Photo: Basketball 4 All Academy

A Kamloops basketball academy is celebrating on its its one-year anniversary.

Head coach and founder Goran Nogic said the Basketball 4 All Academy started with 33 players on March 14 last year and has now grown to well over 200.

“During the first year of Basketball 4 All Academy, 159 players were part of our spring, fall and winter programs and another 82 players participated in our summer and winter camps,” Nogic said.

“Another 23 players were part of our elite workouts.”

Basketball 4 All offers programming for ages from Mini Ball and U10 to the elite high-school level.

Nogic is a decorated basketball coach who previously served as the head coach for the varsity women’s program at Thompson Rivers University.