Crown wants more than a decade in prison for woman who shot husband to death

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

The children of a North Thompson woman who shot her husband to death while camping more than two years ago have been left traumatized by the grisly scene, sometimes waking from nightmares screaming “No Mom” and “There’s so much blood.”

That’s what a judge was told Monday as lawyers made sentencing submissions in the case of Ashleigh Tschritter, 33, who was convicted by a jury in December of manslaughter following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence in the range of 10 to 12 years while Tschritter’s defence lawyer is seeking a sentence of three to six years.

David Simpson was shot to death on Sept. 6, 2020, at a campsite off a forest service road near Vavenby, east of Clearwater on Highway 5.

Court heard Tschritter and Simpson were arguing before the fatal shot was fired. An eyewitness testified that he saw Tschritter retrieve a shotgun and kill Simpson.

That witness, Gary Flower, said Tschritter’s demeanour changed when Simpson mentioned another woman.

Tschritter was charged with second-degree murder and convicted of the lesser-included offence of manslaughter. With that verdict, the jury found that Tschritter killed Simpson but not that she intended to. Jurors also rejected her claim in the moments after the slaying that Simpson killed himself.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said each of Tschritter’s three kids, who were asleep in a nearby trailer when their father was shot to death, have been struggling emotionally in the years since the incident.

Livingston read a victim-impact statement about the kids written by the guardians who took them in following the slaying.

The letter includes harrowing accounts of the kids’ memories from the night of the shooting. The oldest child, who recently turned 10, tried unsuccessfully to help Tschritter move his dad's body.

“Ashleigh demanded [he] come with her to help her try to drag Dave’s lifeless body to the truck,” the letter reads.

“[He] couldn’t hold his dad’s weight so they had to leave him behind. … [He] is angry with himself because he was not big or strong enough to save his dad. He feels responsible.”

Another child recalls "trying to wake” her dad and becoming covered in his blood, court heard. Each of the kids suffers nightmares and wakes up screaming, according to the letter.

“All of the children have been given diagnoses of PTSD,” the letter states. “Their whole lives are forevermore changed by this situation. The trauma and pain will forever affect how these children live."

Defence lawyer Bobby Movassaaghi said the offence was much less serious than the picture painted by the Crown.

"This was, as the jury found, not intentional,” he said. "This was a near accident. The intention was not to kill Mr. Simpson."

Tschritter has a serious but dated criminal record including a number of previous convictions for violent offences, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery.

Court heard she has struggled with drug addiction in the past but has been clean for a period of years.

Tschritter spent more than a year in pre-trial custody but had been on bail living in the Sechelt area since November of 2021. She was taken into custody Monday to begin serving her sentence early.

When she is sentenced, Tschritter will be given nearly two years — about 22 months — of credit for time served.

Lawyers will return to court on April 3 to set a date for Tschritter’s sentencing.