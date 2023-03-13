Shooting at Valleyview motel linked to drug trade, police say

Photo: Nathan Ritchie Police could be seen outside the Tournament Inn in Valleyview on Sunday morning.

Police remain on scene at a Valleyview motel Monday following a shooting Sunday morning that landed a man in hospital — an attack believed to be associated to the drug trade.

Emergency crews were called to an address in the 1800-block of the East Trans Canada Highway just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man. He was later found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, the incident was targeted and the victim is known to Mounties.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment is very aware that this type of gun violence is extremely and rightfully concerning to the public,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said Monday in a statement.

“This and other firearm assaults, such as the late-February shooting on McGill Road, are not random acts of violence. These investigations are of the highest priority to us and we continue to work not just on advancing them independently, but strategizing to reduce their presence and hold those responsible to account.”

On Feb. 25, a man was injured in a shooting in the McGill Road area.

A large police presence was visible at the Tournament Inn on Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators remain on scene Monday searching for evidence. Investigators believe the shooting took place in the area.

Evelyn said police are awaiting search warrants as part of the ongoing probe.

Pelley asked anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to contact Mounties.

“From the public, we ask that you continue to assist us in working to solve these crimes by checking your dash-cam footage and security videos in and around that area, to see if they picked up anything that could be of interest in this investigation,” he said.

“We also encourage residents to continue to call in suspicious occurrences that could be related to the illegal drug trade activities that are believed to be driving these acts of violence.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.