Temporary service interruption at Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department

The Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department will be shutdown due to a physician vacancy from 7 a.m. Monday, March 13 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Emergency department services will be available again in Merritt at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visitwww.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7.