Warm temperatures and clear skies predicted for Kamloops, chance of showers

Temperatures in Kamloops are expected climb over the week, according to Environment Canada.

Flurries and winds are forecast early in the week, with sunny skies reaching the region by mid-week.

A high of 11 C is predicted on Monday, with skies expected to see a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries is predicted along with 20 km/h winds in the morning. Monday night is expected be clear with a low of -3 C.

Skies on Tuesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching a high of 9 C and a nighttime low of -3 C.

Wednesday will see skies turning sunny, reaching a daytime high of 9 C. Wednesday night will see clear skies and a low of -3 C.

Sunny skies will continue to Thursday, where a daytime high of 11 C and a low of -1 C during the night is expected.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 14 C — a few degrees above the seasonal average.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecasted to continue into the weekend.