One person in hospital following shooting in Valleyview

A large police presence is in the 1800-block of the East Trans Canada Highway where a man was located with what appears to be gunshot wounds, said Kamloops RCMP.

Emergency Responders were called to the area around 8:25 a.m. this morning for a report of a person who had been struck by a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was actually suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

“A man known to police was taken to hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“A police presence remains in the area as officers continue to collect evidence and information related to what transpired, including details about how the report came in and if a vehicle was present in the area.”

A large police presence was seen at the Tournament Inn this morning in Valleyview.

The incident is believed to be targeted.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed, has video, or information about the incident to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.