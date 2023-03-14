Concert and celebrations hosted by Kamloops Francophone Association

Photo: Barefoot Caravan

The Kamloops Francophone Association hosted a music concert led by Okanagan-based music group Barefoot Caravan.

The group headlined a community event on Friday night as part of the Francophonie Month celebrations in Kamloops at the Effie Art Collective. The evening also include a performance by the Lii Michif Buffalo Jiggers and African appetizers prepared by Afrofusion.

“When thinking of francophone culture, people often only think of either Quebec or France, but it is so much more diverse than that,” said Jamie Shinkewski, community development and communications co-ordinator at the Kamloops Francophone Association.

“We are thrilled to host community event that will demonstrate the variety of francophone culture we have right here in the B.C. Interior.”

Barefoot Caravan visited SD73 francophone and French immersion schools around Kamloops prior to the concert, delivering workshops and interactive performances to students.

The music group performed for approximately 900 francophone and French Immersion students.

The group spent three days at l’École Collines-d’Or, a francophone elementary school in Westsyde, and then performed at French-immersion École Lloyd George elementary and South Sahali elementary on Thursday.

Led by Franco-Manitoban singer Angela Roy, Barefoot Caravan performs in multiple languages — including English and French — and brings their audiences into the performance with call and response songs or volunteer participation.

“Whenever we play, we try to erase the line between artist and audience. We want to get people up on stage to try an instrument or a dance and be interactive,” said Roy.

“We will play a mix of original songs and songs from around the world, outside of our cultural roots, which were gifted to us and we’ve put our personal twist on them.”

Monday, March 20, is International Francophonie Day in Canada.