RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Thorgy Thor to perform with Kamloops Symphony

The Kamloops Orchestra has partnered with Kamloops Pride to present Thorgy & the Thorchestra.

The show will feature the KSO performing with RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Thorgy Thor, and will feature two performances on March 30 and March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre.

“We are thrilled to be putting on this one-of-a-kind experience, especially here in Kamloops,” said Daniel Mills, KSO Executive Director.

“Our hopes are to drastically subvert the expectations of what an orchestra concert can be, bring a whole new crowd to the Sagebrush, and have a blast while doing so.”

The show was created in 2018 in collaboration with Canadian conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, and blends elements of traditional and modern classical repertoire and contemporary pop songs. The show has since been performed globally.

“Everyone at the KSO is excited to share the stage with fierce and fabulous multi-disciplinary artist Thorgy Thor,” said KSO Music Director Dina Gilbert.

“You can expect to hear Tchaikovsky and Rossini as much as music from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. One thing is certain: Thorgy will light the stage with her incredible energy, spontaneity, and love of music.”

New York City-based multi-instrumentalist and drag performer Thorgy Thor appeared on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars Season 3, and is known to combine drag, music, and comedy in her performances.

Thorgy Thor is the stage name for Shane Galligan, who studied music at the University of Hartford before graduating from the State University of New York-Purchase with a bachelor of music in both viola and violin performance.

Thor also received an honorary degree in “Drag Ridiculousness” and starred in various theatre productions such as Bad Splices and Psycho Beach Party.

Tickets are $49.99 or $44.99 for seniors, $10 for youths under 19 and $15 for KSOundcheck members. They are available at the Kamloops Live! Box Office.