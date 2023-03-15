Poker tournament next month will benefit RIH Foundation

Photo: Pixabay

A Kamloops business will host a Texas hold ‘em poker tournament next month to raise money for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

Signature Signs and Printing's tournament will be held at the Kamloops Sports Council Building located on Mcarthur Island on April 29 at 4 p.m.

The private event will feature a roulette table, door prizes, and a cash bar. All proceeds will be donated to the RIH Foundation.

Interested parties are asked to bring cash to the event.

The top 10 players will win prizes, with the prizes collectively valued at over $20,000.

One-hundred tickets are available and priced at $150 each.

Tickets are available to be purchased in-person at Signature Signs and Printing, 431 Victoria St. West.

Those interested in donating a door prize or being a dealer are asked to contact Signature Signs and Printing owner Robb Lewis.