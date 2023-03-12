City partners with agencies for 2023 Point-in-Time homeless tally

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is once again participating in the Point-in-Time Count, an information-gathering process which provides an estimate of the number of unhoused people living in the community.

City council will be presented with a staff report about the upcoming PiT count during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

According to the report, the 2023 PiT count is scheduled to take place on April 12 and April 13.

“The PiT count serves two functions, to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops over a specified period, and to gather information on the demographics and service needs of the local population of unhoused individuals,” said the report.

The report said the City of Kamloops will be hosting the PiT count with support from local non-profit organizations and volunteers.

A committee has formed to help city staff organize the count, which is made up of representatives from agencies like A Way Home Kamloops, ASK Wellness, Interior Community Services, Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, Out of the Cold, and United Way, among others.

The report said the City of Kamloops plans to ask Tk’emlups te Secwepemc if volunteer teams can perform a count on reserve land, including areas along the North and South Thompson rivers.

“If supported, this component of the PiT Count would help provide additional and more nuanced information regarding individuals experiencing homelessness and who may be accessing services within the community,” the report said.

“City staff will invite TteS to participate in the PiT Count committee and to provide input into the survey questions and mapping.”

According to the city, the PiT count incorporates both a shelter count and an unsheltered count. On the evening of April 12, staff at participating shelters will provide data on the number of clients staying overnight.

The next day, volunteers will work in groups of three to canvas Kamloops parks, beaches, encampments and alleys to speak with people.

Kamloops last held PiT counts in 2021 and 2018.

Results from the 2021 count indicated there were 206 people experiencing homelessness — compared to 201 in 2018 — of which 62 per cent were sheltered, and 38 per cent were unsheltered.

“It is recognized that PiT counts are undercounts and represent only those individuals identified during the 24-hour period,” the staff report said.

According to the city, the results from the upcoming PiT count will be shared with council and the public in the fall.