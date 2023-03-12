TNRD to consider establishing youth board of directors after councillor's suggestion

Photo: Kristen Holliday A Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors meeting held on Thursday, March 9.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is looking into the feasibility of establishing a youth board of directors — a program that would give the region’s students an opportunity to learn more about local government.

Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai brought the idea forward during a board of directors meeting Thursday.

Sarai said the City of Kamloops facilitates a junior council committee, where students representing city high schools meet regularly to receive presentations from city staff, share their perspectives and learn about the municipality.

“I think it would be really neat if the TNRD did the same thing the city does, and have a student youth council meet regularly and have their input,” Sarai said.

“They are going to be the future voters and the future stewards of the land, and I think it would be really neat and valuable to all of us to see what their goals and their future needs are.”

Scott Hildebrand, TNRD CAO, said staff will research how to establish a similar program for the regional district, adding he would speak with David Trawin, the City of Kamloops CAO, for guidance.

“We need to figure out how this potentially could work, and this might be something we may need to build budgets to, or things like that going forward, if we really want to move forward,” Hildebrand said.

“We’ll pull together the information and the board can decide the direction.”

Tricia Thorpe, director for Electoral Area I, said she was in favour of the idea, but pointed out such a program would have to be feasible for youth living in rural communities spread out across a large regional district.

Doug Haughton, director for Electoral Area L, spoke out in support, saying the program might be well paired with 4H programs.

"I think the project of a youth council would be very good for us rural directors to bring forward to our 4H clubs in our rural areas to be part of their 4H project,” Haughton said.

“They have a very good ‘learn to do by doing’ model, they do public speaking, they do demonstrations, and I think this would be a great thing for our future generation to incorporate into their 4H work program.”

Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell agreed with Haughton.

“I think 4H and their program of public speaking and presentation would be the absolutely perfect venue to try and get interest in this from the rural communities,” Blackwell said.

TNRD staff are expected to return to the board with more information at a future date.