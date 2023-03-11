BCWS, First Nations plan several prescribed burns near Lytton this month

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service, Cascades Natural Resource District and local First Nations are planning to conduct several prescribed burns in the Lytton area throughout the coming month.

In a statement, BCWS said depending on weather conditions, prescribed burning will take place between March 10 and April 11.

“Smoke and flames may be visible to the surrounding communities and travellers along Highway 1,” BCWS said.

According to the provincial wildfire agency, four prescribed burns are planned, with burning intended to reduce fire fuels, restore ecosystems, improve landscapes and support traditional objectives on nearby reserves.

According to BCWS, provincial crews will be assisting Lytton First Nation with the 2.8 hectare Lytton Creek Gully burn, located on Indian Reserve 17 east of Highway 1.

The Lytton First Nation and BCWS will also conduct the 38.8 hectare burn, located on Ngwyu’uyemc 36 Indian Reserve in Botanie Valley.

BCWS said crews will assist Skuppah Indian Band with an estimated 22 hectare burn located three kilometres south of Lytton and west of Highway 1.

BCWS will also conduct the 41-hectare Loring Way prescribed burn one kilometre east of Lytton along Highway 1.

According to a statement on the B.C. government website, prescribed burning is just one fuel management tool that can be used to “help reduce the intensity of naturally occurring wildfires while returning an integral process to the ecosystem.”