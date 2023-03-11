NSBIA collecting new pyjamas, socks for Kamloops women's shelter

Photo: Facebook / NSBIA The North Shore Business Improvement Association is once again collecting donations of new pyjamas and socks for women and children.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association is once again collecting new pyjamas and socks to give to women and children in need.

In a social media post, the NSBIA said the clothing items will be donated to the local women’s shelter.

“All women and children are given pyjamas and socks as they enter the shelter, and they are really low in supply,” the post said.

Anyone who wants to make a donation can drop off new items at the NSBIA office, located at 115 Tranquille Rd. People are asked to call ahead of time to make sure someone will be at the office to receive the donations.

Donations will be collected until April 5.